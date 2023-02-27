ST. LOUIS — Because fewer young people than expected signed up for free bus and MetroLink passes offered by the city over the past year, the special program will be extended through December 2024.

City officials said the Gateway Go program, aimed at St. Louis residents between 13 and 25 years old, had been set to expire Tuesday.

Eligible are residents in the age range who live in lower-income federally qualified census tracts or are from households with designated income levels.

The city last year gave Metro Transit $250,000 in federal pandemic aid to pay for 3,000 free transit passes for a year but about 1,400 people signed up. So the original amount will be enough to cover the program's extension.

"We've realigned the program with the demand we received," said Nick Desideri, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Young people can still apply for the pass at bit.ly/STLYouthTransit. The city Community Development Agency and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, worked with Metro on the program.