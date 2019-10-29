CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the county’s ninth and final appointment to the Board of Freeholders.
The 19-member board may begin its deliberations on potential changes to the structure of city and county government next week. But it would be without any input from the city, where the Board of Aldermen has yet to approve Mayor Lyda Krewson’s nine appointees.
The County Council previously approved eight of County Executive Sam Page’s nominees on Oct. 22.
The ninth appointee, Dee Joyner, is director of resilient communities at Adrian Dominican Sisters and a former senior vice president of Commerce Bank. In the late 1980s, she was a top aide to County Executive Gene McNary as he led an effort to consolidate the county, with a board of freeholders drawing up a plan to carve the area into 37 municipalities. The effort never made it to voters.
With the appointment from Gov. Mike Parson, the board now has 10 of 19 members: a quorum.
The board is constitutionally mandated to begin deliberating in City Hall after the appointments are set. There was no consensus on whether the board should — or could — move forward without the city’s nominees.
But St. Louis aldermanic President Lewis Reed authorized the freeholders to start Monday and invited all members of the Board of Aldermen to join him at the first meeting.
“Until the city’s appointees are approved, the elected representatives for the 300,000 residents in the City of St. Louis must make sure our voices are heard and included,” Reed said in a statement.
In a County Council hearing Tuesday, Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, asked Joyner if she would “feel comfortable just moving forward with the nine from the county and the one the governor appointed?”
Joyner said she “would wish that we could all start together at the same time.”
‘The way we treat people’
Volunteers at the St. Louis County Pet Adoption center packed the County Council chambers Tuesday, complaining that more than 400 of them are being fired at the troubled center.
Many of them stormed out, some cursing, after the council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, asked police officers to remove one of them from the meeting.
The clash happened on the same night that dozens of others appeared to protest misconduct and discrimination by the county police department, and veteran civil rights activist Anthony Shahid took a knee demanding that Chief Jon Belmar be fired.
Volunteers have appeared regularly at the council over the past two years to report problems at the county’s troubled animal shelter, but the anger bubbled over Tuesday.
Co-health director Spring Schmidt told the council that there was a misunderstanding and that the volunteers were never told they were being fired, only that the shelter’s volunteer program was being “rebooted” Nov. 8 and that they have to reapply and get training.
The changes to the volunteer program were recommended in a scathing audit released in July that found multiple breakdowns at the animal shelter, Schmidt said. Volunteers are needed to help operate the center, she said, but they will be organized in tiers and be assigned to different activities.
“I take time away from my busy practice and my personal time to volunteer at the shelter,” said Rabia Rafiq, a chiropractor from Maryland Heights. “When I arrived for the first time and saw the state of the shelter and the way the volunteers and animals were being treated, I was sad to say this was happening in our great state of Missouri and not a third world country.”
County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray said that after the discrimination verdict against the police department, and the complaints from animal volunteers, “The way we treat people is sad to me.” She added that “no one asked us whether we think this is a good idea or a bad idea.”
Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.