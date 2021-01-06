 Skip to main content
Freshman Metro East lawmaker says she’ll object to electoral votes
Freshman Metro East lawmaker says she'll object to electoral votes

GOP Freshman Photo

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., is seen during a group photo with freshmen members of the House Republican Conference on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

 Tom Williams

Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, says she will be among GOP lawmakers planning to object today to electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as president.

Miller, who was elected Nov. 3 to succeed the retiring John Shimkus, is the only Metro East member of Congress who has announced plans to object.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost previously said the U.S. Supreme Court is the “final arbiter in cases of election irregularities” while a spokesman said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis will not object, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

“Everyone acknowledges that fraud did take place in this election,” Miller said in a press release. “The point of contention is just how much fraud took place. We need to have zero tolerance for fraud, and we need to have confidence in our elections. The argument that there might not be enough fraud to change the outcome is irrelevant. America is not a banana republic. We can and should do better.”

Miller, a farm owner, handily won the general election in the 15th Congressional District, which includes Clinton and Washington counties, parts of Madison and Bond counties and southeastern Illinois.

In Missouri, four of the six Republican members of Congress have announced they will object: U.S. Reps. Billy Long,  Jason Smith, Sam Graves, and Vicky Hartzler. 

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner said she will not; U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer hasn’t signaled his intent.

Missouri’s two Republican senators are expected to go in different directions today. Freshman U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced he will be object; Roy Blunt will not.

Illinois’ two senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, are Democrats.

