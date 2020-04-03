From $33 million to $2.5 billion, cost of COVID-19 fight balloons in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urged the House to give him the power to spend $33 million in federal funds to fight the coronavirus.

Now, with two weeks of deaths and a mushrooming number of positive cases, the governor’s request has ballooned to more than $2.5 billion.

According to preliminary budget documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch, one of the biggest chunks of money — $1 billion — would get distributed to cities and counties to help them fend off COVID-19.

Parson also wants to create a pool of more than $1 billion for the State Emergency Management Agency to help state and local agencies pay for the response.

Public schools and universities would get an influx of $500 million in federal assistance, under the plan.

The Department of Mental Health would receive nearly $6 million to assist mental illness treatment and suicide prevention associated with the pandemic.

The numbers come as Missouri has seen 19 deaths and 2,113 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Friday.