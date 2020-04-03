You are the owner of this article.
From $33 million to $2.5 billion, cost of COVID-19 fight balloons in Missouri
From $33 million to $2.5 billion, cost of COVID-19 fight balloons in Missouri

Officials break ground on NGA site in north St. Louis

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urged the House to give him the power to spend $33 million in federal funds to fight the coronavirus.

Now, with two weeks of deaths and a mushrooming number of positive cases, the governor’s request has ballooned to more than $2.5 billion.

According to preliminary budget documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch, one of the biggest chunks of money — $1 billion — would get distributed to cities and counties to help them fend off COVID-19.

Parson also wants to create a pool of more than $1 billion for the State Emergency Management Agency to help state and local agencies pay for the response.

Public schools and universities would get an influx of $500 million in federal assistance, under the plan.

The Department of Mental Health would receive nearly $6 million to assist mental illness treatment and suicide prevention associated with the pandemic.

The numbers come as Missouri has seen 19 deaths and 2,113 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Friday.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Senate is scheduled to reconvene for the first time since March 11, when they scuttled their regular schedule out of concern for the spread of the virus.

The plan is for the Senate to approve the added spending and send it to the House, which left town March 19.

Both chambers are urging legislative staff, lobbyists and the public to stay away from the Capitol. Those who do enter will be screened for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

“The precautions that they are taking I think are pretty reasonable,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin.

Rep. Doug Beck, D-Affton, said he will wait in his office until he is called to the floor to vote.

But he’s also worried about someone coming into the Capitol and spreading the disease.

“What I’m concerned about is if somebody doesn’t tell the truth when they go in there. You’d have 163 people going back out into the state who’d been exposed,” Beck said.

The legislation is House Bill 2014.

