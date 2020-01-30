Frontenac approves bonds for development on site of former hospital

FRONTENAC — City approval Monday night of $18 million in St. Louis County industrial development bonds was the last formal step in an $80 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Shriners Hospital, a project that included Life Time Fitness’ opening in December. The project was announced in the spring of 2017, two years after the hospital left.

A three-story building, with two upper floors occupied by Stifel Financial Services, is about to be completed.

Desco Group bought the 14-acre site from the hospital, whose address was 2001 South Lindbergh Boulevard. Later, Desco sold 10 of the acres to Life Time Fitness. The new project’s address is 2021 South Lindbergh.

The project is receiving a 50 percent property tax abatement but also is paying $170,000 in lieu taxes to the city annually. The bonds are paying for site costs, There are also two extra one-cent sales taxes being collected for related public improvements.