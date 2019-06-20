The Frontenac Board of Aldermen approved plans Tuesday night for 18 luxury homes that will replace a trailer park that dates to the 1940s.
The site in the 11300 block of South Forty Drive, immediately south of Interstate 64, has been known as Daniel Boone Mobile Home Park. The revised five-acre site will include land purchased from Faith Des Peres Presbyterian Church at 11155 Clayton Road, on the south side.
Rezoning for the planned development was approved in March when then-Mayor Margot Martin broke a tie vote. Opponents said the plan was too dense for the site. The final total of 18 units was trimmed from the 22 first proposed, before Planning and Zoning Commission approval in May.
A spokesman for developer Payne Family Homes said the remaining seven trailers still in use will be razed. Occupying families will be granted moving stipends. Also, three of the trailers are still owned by occupying families, and those families will get stipends for their property, as well as for moving. These arrangements were not controlled by the city.
The new homes will sell for $500,000 or more, Payne said.
Aldermen also approved 2% employee salary increases for the budget year that will begin July 1. An $8.2 million budget was approved in May.