Frontenac hiring tax collection specialist

FRONTENAC — The city is preparing to hire a national firm that specializes in helping cities collect utility tax revenue that would otherwise be lost, usually by going to the wrong recipient.
Azavar Government Solutions has helped Maryland Heights recover several thousand dollars in recent years. The Chicago-based firm retains part of the amount as a collection fee; in the Frontenac proposal, the rate would be 37.5%.
Frontenac aldermen considered the plan at a recent meeting but decided to wait for more information and consultation with the city’s attorneys. It would cover taxes on electric, gas and water services. The city collects almost $400,000 annually from those sources.
In Maryland Heights, Azavar audits found that some revenue was sent to St. Louis County through coding errors.
Frontenac aldermen also approved an annual employee retention payment of $100 for the 54 full-time workers.
