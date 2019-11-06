Frontenac officials carried their campaign for a resolution in support of new Library District trustees to Manchester aldermen this week, but it was unclear whether that city will join a few others in the effort.
Aldermen had a few questions but offered no comment or deliberation after Mayor Kate Hatfield and administrator Jaysen Christensen spoke.
Frontenac has drawn support from a handful of municipalities so far and will be approaching a total of about 40, Hatfield said Monday night. Frontenac has asked elected officials to sign statements of support for the resolution, to be forwarded to the St. Louis County executive and County Council.
The rift is between the St. Louis County Library District and the city of Frontenac, which went to County Circuit Court seeking to stop the district’s development of an administrative headquarters and genealogy center in the city. The case was filed July 3, and a conference on a motion to dismiss is scheduled for Nov. 21.
Terms of the current district board have expired, but members have not been replaced or reappointed and continue to serve, a major point of contention by the city. Frontenac is opposed to the project primarily because of expected new traffic and crowding.
City officials also question financial dealings in the way the district obtained the six-acre site, partially by buying the home of former city alderman David Bray, who resigned from the board when he had to move from the Third Ward. The existing library board has taken a high-handed approach in dealing with the city, Hatfield has noted.
Frontenac has spent about $15,000 in city funds on the case thus far, Christensen said.