Frontenac’s police department has achieved accreditation from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, officials announced at an aldermanic session Wednesday night.
Although accreditation is not yet required by state law, departments have been under pressure to acquire it, either from the MPCA or the larger Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, based in Virginia.
Frontenac achieved the ranking this year based on procedures, training and other factors, said Creve Coeur Chief Glenn Eidman, who assists the MPCA. Designations last three years. The majority of area departments still lack accreditation, he said.
Additionally, aldermen adopted a 2019 property tax rate of .435 cents per $100 for residences. The rate is 4.8 cents lower than in 2018, based on a rise in assessed valuation. State law requires rollbacks above the value of new construction or cost of living increases.
Commercial property will have a 35.2 cent rate and personal property a 55.3 cent rate.