Future of Missouri’s top welfare chief in limbo amid ongoing controversies

JEFFERSON CITY — More than three months after Gov. Mike Parson’s administration said it was actively searching for a new chief of the state’s main welfare agency, the acting director continues to stay in the post amid a sometimes tense ongoing legislative inquiry.
Jennifer Tidball, who stepped into the role as director of the Missouri Department of Social Services in 2019, has been under fire from lawmakers over her agency’s response to child welfare issues and problems with religious boarding schools.
Whether her status will change in the coming weeks remains unclear.
UPDATE: Shake-up in Missouri state government as Parson announces cabinet changes, including Tidball's position
The governor’s office suggested last week that an announcement on leadership changes within the administration could be coming soon.
But, Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones also signaled a similar scenario in an email to the Post-Dispatch on June 21.
“Identifying a new DSS director has been our office’s priority. Acting Director Tidball will continue in her current role as she has experience and capabilities to effectively run the day-to-day operations of DSS and continue to provide essential services to some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” Jones wrote.
Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who sits on the House Children and Families Committee, said she hopes Parson takes action based on evidence that has accumulated over a series of legislative inquiries.
“I would hope we would see a change in leadership. At this point in time, that the only solution that exists,” Kelly said.
Tidball was a deputy director at the agency when former DSS chief Steve Corsi resigned to take a new job.
Previously, she served as a top member of the agency’s division of finance and administrative services. She has been with DSS since 1995.
While Parson praised her as an able administrator when he elevated her to the acting director position, many of the problems now dogging the agency were not known.
A new federal report, for example, has a legislative oversight panel fuming over the possibility that the state failed to properly report missing foster children.
Lawmakers also have put Tidball on the hot seat about problems at unlicensed youth residential facilities that have drawn allegations of abuse and neglect from former students, as well as criminal charges against boarding school owners and employees.
She also has been criticized for the agency’s handling of layoffs of workers in the child welfare division.
At a recent hearing of the House Children and Families Committee, Kelly Schultz, the director of the Office of Child Advocate, which investigates complaints against the Children’s Division, told lawmakers of her concern for the department going forward.
“Candidly speaking, I think we have an agency in duress,” Schultz said.
Whether that means Tidball is out is not clear.
Earlier this year, when former Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams was asked to resign, Parson sent his deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, to serve as acting health director until the search for a new director was completed.