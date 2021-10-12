Future of Missouri’s top welfare chief in limbo amid ongoing controversies

“Identifying a new DSS director has been our office’s priority. Acting Director Tidball will continue in her current role as she has experience and capabilities to effectively run the day-to-day operations of DSS and continue to provide essential services to some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” Jones wrote.

Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who sits on the House Children and Families Committee, said she hopes Parson takes action based on evidence that has accumulated over a series of legislative inquiries.

“I would hope we would see a change in leadership. At this point in time, that the only solution that exists,” Kelly said.

Tidball was a deputy director at the agency when former DSS chief Steve Corsi resigned to take a new job.

Previously, she served as a top member of the agency’s division of finance and administrative services. She has been with DSS since 1995.

While Parson praised her as an able administrator when he elevated her to the acting director position, many of the problems now dogging the agency were not known.