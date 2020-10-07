Galloway lawsuit accuses Ashcroft of playing partisan politics with his office

Liberty Alliance, a not-for-profit organization trying to get Republicans elected, says an opinion piece by Galloway that ran in the Post-Dispatch last year focusing on a restrictive state abortion law was submitted to the newspaper by one of her state-paid press aides, violating state law barring the use of taxpayer dollars for campaign purposes.

The auditor’s office said there is no law prohibiting her, as an elected statewide officeholder, from speaking on any variety of topics.

In launching his investigation, Ashcroft first submitted a public records request for emails related to the abortion issue.

The auditor said it would comply with the request, but the collection and review of the emails would take at least 30 days.

In response, Ashcroft’s office issued a subpoena requiring the documents to be turned over immediately.

“Rather than wait for the response that we indicated would be forthcoming, the Secretary of State has decided to inject partisan politics into his request a few weeks before an election,” said Scott Holste, a spokesman for the auditor’s office.