Garvin appointed as St. Louis City Counselor
Garvin appointed as St. Louis City Counselor

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday appointed Michael Garvin, a longtime attorney in the city counselor's office, to fill the position left by City Counselor Julian Bush's retirement this month.

Garvin, 64, had been acting city counselor during the last 18 months of former Mayor Francis Slay’s tenure, but his swearing-in Monday marks the first time he has been formally appointed to the job. Krewson called Garvin "deeply qualified" and "a consummate professional."

He has worked for the city counselor's office since 2010, and before that from 1992 to 1997. In between, he worked in private practice with law partner Tom Carnahan, the son of former Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan. Garvin has a law degree from Washington University and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

In another change of top city lawyers, longtime St. Louis Development Corp. attorney David Meyer is expected to be appointed Tuesday to become general counsel of SLDC, the city's economic development arm. He will replace Leslye Mitchell-Yancey, who retired as SLDC's general counsel last month.

Michael Garvin

St. Louis City Counselor Michael Garvin.
