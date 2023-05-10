CLAYTON — Some gas station owners in St. Louis County want elected officials to reverse a four-year-old rule barring them from selling tobacco within a thousand feet of a school or daycare.

Two gas station owners and three industry businesspeople told the County Council this week that the businesses aren't as valuable if they can't sell tobacco.

But the bill, introduced by Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, faces stiff opposition.

"When it's all said and done, the personal health and safety of young people comes second to profit? You can't have it both ways," Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated South County, told a council committee on Tuesday.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood, also opposed the bill, saying it would take the county in the wrong direction.

The 2019 ordinance, when it first went into effect, exempted existing gas stations near schools until the stations' owners sold their businesses.

Gas station and convenience store owner Kevin Aydt said he wants to retire, but his business is not worth nearly as much as it could be if he could sell tobacco. He opened his Kirkwood business 31 years ago, well before a daycare opened next door and before the ordinance existed. Aydt told councilmembers his store doesn't pose a threat to the daycare's students, who are all 6 or under.

"I'm concerned enough about leaving my family with an unsellable business that I have purchased significantly more life insurance to cover that possibility," Aydt said.

But tobacco sold near schools increases the likelihood that young people will start smoking and become addicted, said county Director of Public Health Dr. Kanika Cunningham. Aydt's business is also across the street from St. Louis Community College-Meramec campus, though higher education institutions aren't included under the 1,000-foot rule.

"Instead of phasing out tobacco retailers near schools as businesses close or change owners, if we did remove this, this would allow the density of tobacco retailers to remain stable over time," Cunningham said. "One of the major reasons why we did this is it provides a barrier."

There are 757 businesses in St. Louis County licensed to sell tobacco. Of those, 164 are located within 1,000 feet of a school and still licensed to sell tobacco because they were granted exceptions. And of those still licensed, the health department has cited 32 for selling tobacco to underage kids this year, Cunningham said.

Businesses that sell tobacco are concentrated in North County neighborhoods that on average are majority Black, Latino, young and lower-income, Cunningham said. And tobacco companies advertise more heavily in stores whose customers are mostly Black, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Black people are also more likely to die from smoking-related diseases than Latino and white people, according to the CDC.

More than half of the retailers with exceptions to the 1,000-foot rule are in North County.

The bill came up at the council meeting Tuesday night.

Webb, a Democrat from North County, said she has a lot to think about, and moved to hold the bill.

"It was a very good and robust conversation," she said.

"We have uncovered that there are plenty of opportunities to improve, from enforcement, communication and also for the betterment of the businesses and the youth in our communities."