Chesterfield officials are checking with Monarch and other local fire protection districts to ensure districts have keys to a gate closing off River Valley Drive after a resident living nearby expressed concern about access during recent road flooding.
During public comment Monday at a City Council meeting, Joi Henty Goodbread, who lives on Ridgemont Court, said that she felt the road closure is creating a potential hazard for many people living nearby.
The council closed off River Valley Drive in the River Bend neighborhood in 2017 after residents there had told the city they worried that development in Maryland Heights would lead drivers hoping to access Olive Boulevard to clog winding, shoulderless River Valley.
Goodbread said she has a disability and requires oxygen at night, adding that the closed gates “create anxiety and fear of not being able to receive emergency help in time to save me.”
She added her subdivision has many residents who are elderly, and “the potential of a hazard created due to the gates being closed is very real.”
Heavy flooding has recently taken place on Creve Coeur Mill, and Goodbread said that road has only recently become passable on both ends. Response to a medical or other emergency could have been a problem during the flooding because of the River Valley gates being locked, she said.
She asked that the gates be left open.
While City Administrator Mike Geisel said the River Valley gates were open during Creve Coeur Mill flooding, Goodbread insisted gates were closed during that time.
Councilman Ben Keathley asked that the city contact local fire districts to ensure they have keys to access the River Valley gates for emergency vehicles.