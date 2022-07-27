 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Arch reopens after minor flooding

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch reopened Wednesday morning after Tuesday's flooding forced it to close.

Floodwaters caused by St. Louis' record rainfall trickled in through the main entrance of the monument and left some pools of water in the lobby and tram loading zones, said Jeremy Sweat, superintendent of the national park, forcing it to close.

The grounds were spared from serious damage, he said.

Crews spent Tuesday vacuuming water out of the building and mopping up the floors. The park was operating on its normal schedule again by Wednesday morning, including trams up to the top of the Arch.

"There's visitors up in it right now," Sweat said Wednesday. 

