Glitch in St. Louis County affecting some absentee voters

CLAYTON — St. Louis County election officials have sent three teams of workers to pick up absentee ballots that were returned to voters because of a glitch at the post office.

Rick Stream, Republican director of the county election board, said 61 of more than 6,000 absentee ballots for the Aug. 3 special election were sent back to voters with a yellow tag from the U.S. Postal Service saying the address of the election office was not known.

“We don’t know what happened,” Stream said Tuesday.

The board has sent out 15,000 absentee ballot requests so it is not clear whether the number of returned ballots will rise.

All of the ballots in question were postmarked July 9 and then returned on July 16.

In response, voters affected by the problem can either drop off their ballot in person at the office or request a bipartisan team to pick up the ballot at a person’s home by calling 314-615-1833.