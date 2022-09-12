GOP picks former Democrat Mark Mantovani to challenge Sam Page for St. Louis county executive

FENTON — St. Louis County GOP leaders nominated a retired Ladue businessman — and former Democrat — to fill a vacancy left by a dropout candidate, leaving only eight weeks to launch a campaign to defeat Sam Page in the race for county executive.

The county Republican Central Committee considered five candidates at their offices Monday night before ultimately deciding on retired marketing CEO Mark Mantovani, a former Democratic candidate for county executive.

“The work starts now,” Mantovani said. “We all know the Republican Party is not the majority party in St. Louis County. It’s going to take voters who perhaps don’t always vote with the Republican Party, with us. It’s necessary for us to reach out to others in order to win this office.”

Mantovani, 68, replaces Katherine Pinner, who won a surprising victory in the August primary. She unexpectedly dropped out of the race in early September, just over two months before the Nov. 8 election.

Mantovani ran unsuccessfully for county executive twice before as a Democrat. But he says his conservative views align with Republicans, and he has sharply criticized the Page administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business-friendly moderate appeal could be good enough for some Republican voters in St. Louis County, where a Republican hasn’t held the county executive seat for 36 years.

Moreover, Mantovani can afford to finance his own campaign. Those elements make him “the most formidable candidate,” said Councilman Tim Fitch, who represents the district that includes Manchester, Sunset Hills, Fenton and other south-central St. Louis County municipalities.

Page has proven a difficult candidate to beat since he was appointed county executive chairman in 2019 following the resignation of former County Executive Steve Stenger, who served time in prison time for a bribery scheme. Page ran the following year to keep his seat, besting three Democratic challengers — including Mantovani — with 38% of the vote in the August 2020 primary. Mantovani came in second with just under 30% of the vote; Page went on to trounce Republican Paul Berry III with 58% in November general election.

Mantovani performed better when he ran for county executive against Stenger in the 2018 primary election. After accusing Stenger of corruption in a heated campaign, Mantovani lost by just 1,100 votes.

Page’s campaign will focus on reproductive health and supporting organized labor, said campaign spokesman Richard Callow.

“Over the next two months, the campaigns will make clear the real differences in temperament between the candidates,” Callow said.

Other candidates who submitted their names for consideration included:

Ben Murphy, from Chesterfield, the director of American First Missouri, a political fundraising committee.

Ricky Joiner, from Hazelwood, a former U.S. Postal Service worker and the owner of three hair salons.

Scott Rose, a voice actor from unincorporated St. Louis County near Sappington.

Tony Grasso III, of unincorporated St. Louis County near Mehlville.

Joiner, Murphy and Mantovani each spoke for a few minutes before the committee went into closed session to vote on a candidate. Grasso and Rose did not appear at the meeting.

Mantovani was born and raised in Affton. He graduated from St. Louis University High school and then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Quincy University in Illinois, according to his LinkedIn résumé. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri law school in Columbia in 1979. He then completed an MBA at the University of Pittsburgh before co-founding the St. Louis law firm Behr, Mantovani, McCarter and Potter in 1992.

Mantovani then worked as CEO of global marketing firm Ansira from 2000 to 2016. After leaving Ansira, he spent a year at Harvard University researching the effectiveness of city government.