GOP Rep. Billy Long joins Missouri Senate race

WASHINGTON — Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long is going after the state’s open Senate seat, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission that shows Long’s House campaign account has been renamed “Billy Long for Senate.”

Long, who announced his candidacy Tuesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, joins an already crowded field of candidates in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Politico recently reported that Long advertised an Aug. 11 event with Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to former President Donald Trump, at which Long will make a “special announcement.”

The primary field includes another member of Missouri’s congressional delegation, Vicky Hartzler, who launched her Senate campaign in June. Rep. Jason Smith is also considering a run, while Rep. Ann Wagner announced Tuesday morning that she will not run for Senate.