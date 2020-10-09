Gov. Mike Parson, Auditor Nicole Galloway clash in Columbia gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway took the stage Friday afternoon in what could be the only gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election.

The debate, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association in Columbia, was rescheduled after Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23.

Two other candidates for governor, Green Party nominee Jerome Howard Bauer and Libertarian Rik Combs, were also taking part in the event.

"I'm running for governor to put Jefferson City back on the side of working families and to act with urgency to protect our fellow Missourians," Galloway said in her opening statement.

Parson, in his opening remarks, noted his experience in the Army, as a sheriff, a small business owner and a farmer in Bolivar, Missouri. He said he was a husband, a father and a grandparent.

"Those life skills are what makes you to be a leader in the state of Missouri," Parson said. "Those are the qualities I will bring to Jefferson City."

Galloway criticized Parson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has said she is the only candidate that can be trusted to implement the Medicaid expansion 53% of voters approved in August.