Gov. Mike Parson, Auditor Nicole Galloway clash in Columbia gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway took the stage Friday afternoon in what could be the only gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election.
The debate, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association in Columbia, was rescheduled after Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23.
Two other candidates for governor, Green Party nominee Jerome Howard Bauer and Libertarian Rik Combs, were also taking part in the event.
"I'm running for governor to put Jefferson City back on the side of working families and to act with urgency to protect our fellow Missourians," Galloway said in her opening statement.
Parson, in his opening remarks, noted his experience in the Army, as a sheriff, a small business owner and a farmer in Bolivar, Missouri. He said he was a husband, a father and a grandparent.
"Those life skills are what makes you to be a leader in the state of Missouri," Parson said. "Those are the qualities I will bring to Jefferson City."
Galloway criticized Parson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has said she is the only candidate that can be trusted to implement the Medicaid expansion 53% of voters approved in August.
On COVID-19, she said, "He mentions working every day but what he's doing every day isn't working. We continue to be in a red zone. We have to take action and act urgently to contain the spread of this virus so that we can get our economy open again, we can get our schools open again."
Parson, meanwhile, attempted to label Galloway as anti-law enforcement after others in her party have advocated for shifting funding away from police and to other initiatives.
Parson said he's taken a "balanced approach" to fighting COVID-19, adding that his office had coordinated with experts, including Washington University and the Missouri Hospital Association.
Parson noted Missouri's unemployment rate had fallen to 7%, down from 10.2% in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"We continue to bring businesses to our state," Parson said. "You've got to be able to deal with the virus. You've got to be able to deal with the economy. You've gotta get kids back in school."
Galloway said that to jump-start the economy, the state first needed to get control of the pandemic.
She said she'd be "much more engaged in deploying" federal aid provided through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act "to help our local communities, to help small businesses, to help those that have lost their job."
She noted that initial unemployment claims in Missouri ticked up last week, and said "we continue to slide backwards."
Policing
Galloway said she had a plan to address the "root causes" of crime and said Parson rejected a call for a special session last year by Black lawmakers to address violent crime.
She said Parson "struck out" during a special legislative session this summer on "law and order," when lawmakers nixed a majority of his proposals.
He did sign legislation removing St. Louis' residency requirement for first responders, and another proposal that creates a witness protection fund, though the initiative currently lacks funding.
"We didn't strike out at all," Parson said.
Parson said Galloway's supporters — including congressional candidate Cori Bush — supported defunding the police.
Galloway said she didn't support defunding the police, and noted that Parson restricted $1.8 million from the Missouri Highway Patrol in July amid lagging tax collection projections.
Of that total, more than $700,000 was to go to enforcement efforts, and $825,000 was earmarked for fringe benefits. Another $200,000 was budgeted for vehicle purchases, and $43,000 was for the patrol's academy, according to governor's office budget documents.
Parson said he didn't know to what Galloway was referring.
'Clean Missouri'
Galloway said she would not support Amendment 3, the question on the Nov. 3 ballot that would repeal parts of a 2018 ballot measure known as "Clean Missouri."
Parson said he would vote "yes" on Amendment 3.
"This is a major shift in how we do elections in the state of Missouri," Parson said.
Watch the debate here.
This article will be updated.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.