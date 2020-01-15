Gov. Mike Parson delivers State of the State address against 2020 election backdrop

JEFFERSON CITY — With the 2020 election less than a year away, Gov. Mike Parson delivered his second State of the State address on Wednesday, proposing new efforts to address violent crime, raises for state workers and more spending on infrastructure projects.
The governor invited the mayors of the state's four largest cities — including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson — to watch the speech as he advocated for "strengthening our laws to target violent criminals."
The governor voiced support in November for restrictions on gun ownership for minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders.
Legislative leaders have so far balked, saying such proposals would violate the 2nd Amendment.
"I have never wavered in my support for the Second Amendment," Parson told lawmakers. "But, we all have to understand the very real issues of violent crime affecting our neighborhoods and the potential consequences of doing nothing."
Parson also advocated for new spending on anti-violence efforts, including $1 million for local police, sheriffs and prosecutors to access in order to protect victims and witnesses during criminal investigations.
Parson also wants four more Highway Patrol troopers, at a cost of $626,732, to patrol highways in St. Louis as part of a state program that frees up local police resources for other purposes.
The public safety spending was outlined in a $30 billion budget plan Parson unveiled on Wednesday.
Parson said the state of Missouri's economy was strong.
"More people have more money in their pockets," Parson said. "At 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate continues to remain at historic lows."
The budget plan fully satisfies the state's K-12 education funding formula with a $10 million boost, includes $50 million for an infrastructure cost-share program, and gives the majority of state workers a 2% raise starting next January.
The spending plan, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, assumes 1.9% revenue growth over the current fiscal year. Parson proposed leaving $100 million on the state's bottom line for unexpected expenses.
Parson blasted a proposed expansion of Medicaid, which could appear on the state's November ballot, saying that "expanding the system comes at the expense of other services," describing the plan as a "massive tax increase that Missourians cannot afford."
Overall Medicaid costs are expected continue their upward climb next year, increasing to $11.7 billion next year, up from $11.1 billion this year. Parson's budget increases from $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion the state's commitment from its general coffers for the program.
Parson is proposing to eliminate a waiting list for developmentally disabled people who need residential care.
Under the current budget, enough money was set aside for about 440 people to receive services at a time when officials estimated about 1,300 will need the assistance.
The new plan earmarks $22.2 million to eliminate the waiting list, as well as $93 million to pay caregivers higher wages.
Parson also said "I also want to start discussing ways to improve teacher pay," adding that he would ask local and state education officials to craft a plan to do so.
Unlike last year, when Parson had taken office months earlier, the governor now faces a likely opponent in the 2020 election, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat.
"Make no mistake, in this arena you will be attacked," Parson said. "You will have to endure reading nothing but speculation about your motives, your commitment and your beliefs. But, you also have to choose to stand up against these attempts to divide one another, and instead be a leader."
The state auditor released a video rebuttal to Parson's speech as he was delivering it, calling on Parson to restore coverage to Missouri children "purged" from Medicaid.
The video profiles two mothers whose children recently lost state Medicaid coverage, Galloway's campaign said.
Since the beginning of 2018, almost 130,000 people been dropped from the state's Medicaid program, most of them children, taking total enrollment to just over 846,000.
The reasons for the falling enrollment are disputed. Republican lawmakers and state officials have said an improved economy is the main driver, while advocates have pointed to flaws in the state's system for verifying people's eligibility.
“Governor Parson has resisted calls to investigate, has offered excuses, and now refuses to take accountability for the purge of eligible kids from their health insurance. This is unacceptable,” Galloway said in a news release. “Governor Parson must act and restore coverage for every eligible child in Missouri."
Parson said some in the press had "misrepresented" the state's cost reduction efforts.
"The truth is that this system has been broken for many years," he said.
Kurt Erickson and Tynan Stewart of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.