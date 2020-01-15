Gov. Mike Parson delivers State of the State address against 2020 election backdrop

Parson is proposing to eliminate a waiting list for developmentally disabled people who need residential care.

Under the current budget, enough money was set aside for about 440 people to receive services at a time when officials estimated about 1,300 will need the assistance.

The new plan earmarks $22.2 million to eliminate the waiting list, as well as $93 million to pay caregivers higher wages.

Parson also said "I also want to start discussing ways to improve teacher pay," adding that he would ask local and state education officials to craft a plan to do so.

Unlike last year, when Parson had taken office months earlier, the governor now faces a likely opponent in the 2020 election, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat.

"Make no mistake, in this arena you will be attacked," Parson said. "You will have to endure reading nothing but speculation about your motives, your commitment and your beliefs. But, you also have to choose to stand up against these attempts to divide one another, and instead be a leader."

The state auditor released a video rebuttal to Parson's speech as he was delivering it, calling on Parson to restore coverage to Missouri children "purged" from Medicaid.