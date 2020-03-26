You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Mike Parson: 502 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson: 502 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday afternoon that there were 502 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 356 known cases as of Thursday morning.

"A large number of these cases have been in the age bracket of 20-29 year olds," Parson said at a daily press briefing. "This shows that it doesn't matter how old you are. You're still at risk. And we need everyone to take this seriously.

"We will get through this together," Parson said. 

