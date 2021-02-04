Gov. Mike Parson’s PAC inks deal that suggests closer ties to former state GOP chairman

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s Uniting Missouri PAC is using office space owned by a company connected to the former chairman of the state Republican Party, who angered some when he departed in 2019 and drained the party’s coffers as his term ended.

The move suggests closer ties to the former chairman, Todd Graves, who had been a close ally of former Gov. Eric Greitens during his time in office but who had been somewhat sidelined since 2019 as others led the party.

A PAC official confirmed Thursday the current governor’s political apparatus is using space at 105 E. High Street, effective Feb. 1.

The PAC’s landlord is 105 High Street LLC. The registered agent for the limited liability company is Graves.

The PAC official said he wasn't sure whether the PAC was paying for the space or whether it was being donated. New campaign finance reports are due to the Missouri Ethics Commission on April 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new arrangement comes as Graves has been mentioned as a contender for a seat on the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.