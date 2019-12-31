Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri will continue accepting refugees

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri will continue to resettle refugees, Gov. Mike Parson said in a letter Monday to the U.S. State Department.

The letter by Parson came after President Donald Trump issued an executive order giving governors the option of refusing to take refugees, and putting some Republican governors like Parson in a tough position. The executive order requires governors to state publicly that their states will continue to accept refugees.

As of Dec. 22, more than 30 governors had agreed to accept refugees, but about a dozen Republican governors — including Parson — had stayed silent. They faced a Jan. 21 decision deadline so resettlement agencies could secure federal funding in time to plan where to place refugees. No governor had chosen to shut out refugees.

"Missouri has a long and rich history of immigration, dating back to America's earliest explorers, fur traders, and missionaries," Parson said in his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "Today, Missouri's population includes thousands of refugees who have become vital members of our communities."

He said 18,000 refugees from 45 countries had been resettled in Missouri since 2002.