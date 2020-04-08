Government gives approval to convert St. Louis-area hotel rooms into extra hospital beds

Government action could soon convert St. Louis-area hotel rooms into emergency hospital beds, as coronavirus cases continue to climb and strain existing medical capacity.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that, at the state's request, it assigned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to spearhead the conversion of hotel rooms into alternate sites for medical care.

Design and construction are beginning this week, FEMA said, noting that the authorization of the initiative does not guarantee that the facilities will be used.

As the pandemic has unfolded, both agencies have already been evaluating sites that could be used to expand medical capacity, including the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis, and athletic facilities at college campuses like the University of Missouri.