Government gives approval to convert St. Louis-area hotel rooms into extra hospital beds

Government action could soon convert St. Louis-area hotel rooms into emergency hospital beds, as coronavirus cases continue to climb and strain existing medical capacity.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that, at the state's request, it assigned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to spearhead the conversion of hotel rooms into alternate sites for medical care.
Design and construction are beginning this week, FEMA said, noting that the authorization of the initiative does not guarantee that the facilities will be used.
As the pandemic has unfolded, both agencies have already been evaluating sites that could be used to expand medical capacity, including the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis, and athletic facilities at college campuses like the University of Missouri.
"Other potential sites across the state are also being considered," FEMA said in a statement. "Health officials are working to determine the needs."
Multiple other agencies are involved with efforts to assess options for boosting medical capacity around Missouri. The consideration process weighs top criteria that target areas with "potentially deficient bed counts," as well as "spaces large enough for patient populations" and the ability to start construction immediately.
