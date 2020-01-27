Grain Belt Express power line gets thumbs down in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House endorsed a plan Monday designed to stop a company from building a high-voltage electric transmission line across the northern part of the state.

On a 118-42 vote, the GOP-controlled House said “no” to the idea of a private company being given the ability to use eminent domain to take land for the project.

The Legislature’s bid to stop Chicago-based Invenergy from building the Grain Belt Express now moves to the Senate for further debate.

“The basis for this legislation is to stop any entity from having the power of eminent domain for the purpose of constructing an above-ground power line,” said Rep. Jim Hansen, R-Frankford, who sponsored the proposal.

“It’s a misuse of eminent domain,” added Rep. Jeff Shawan, R-Poplar Bluff.

Eminent domain is typically used by governments to take private property for public use. In this case, Invenergy said it needs the power in order to claim land it needs for the towers that will carry the above-ground line.