Greitens child custody case will move to Texas, Sheena Greitens’ lawyer says

A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer confirmed Wednesday.

The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider. Sheena Greitens’ attorney Helen Wade, in a text message to The Star, confirmed that the judgment included moving the case to Texas — a move that her client had requested in 2021. Sheena Greitens has claimed Eric Greitens’ status as the former governor of Missouri creates an “intimidating environment” for her as she battles over the couple’s custody agreement.

“The case has been sent to Texas,” Wade said in the text message.

The case has attracted national attention after Sheena Greitens filed a sworn affidavit in March claiming Eric Greitens had physically and emotionally abused their family, allegations Eric Greitens immediately refuted and argued was an attempt to undermine his campaign for U.S. Senate.

After Schneider filed the sealed judgment in the case, a Boone County clerk sent a copy of the judgment to the Travis County, Texas civil court on Monday. Sheena Greitens is a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, which is located in Travis County.

The Star on Tuesday filed a motion with the Boone County Circuit Court asking Schneider to unseal the entire judgment. While Wade confirmed the outcome of the judgment, its details could provide further information about the abuse allegations leveled at the former governor.

Eric Greitens’ attorney Gary Stamper did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

The case was a major focus during the U.S. Senate Republican primary in which Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated Greitens and other contenders.

A political group focused on preventing Greitens from winning the party’s nomination aired ads on television detailing some of the allegations his ex-wife made in her sworn testimony. After the former governor put out a video saying he was hunting people who he deemed insufficiently conservative, Sheena Greitens’ attorney used the video as an exhibit in the case.

©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com.