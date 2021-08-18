Greitens says he hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccine, but requirement for military looms

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could fully approve the vaccines by the end of August.

“We certainly hope that they will take advantage of the opportunity to get the vaccines now that are available now to them on a voluntary basis,” he said. “But if they don’t, eventually we’re going to get to a mandatory sort of regimen and we’ll take care of it then.”

Biden has said he would sign off on the vaccine requirements. He said the rules are intended to assure military readiness.

“These vaccines will save lives. Period. They are safe. They are effective,” Biden said in the defense department release. “Over 350 million shots have been given in the United States alone. Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.”

Maj. Charlie Dietz, spokesman for the Department of Defense, told the Post-Dispatch this week it was too early to discuss details of the future mandate, and didn’t indicate what exceptions were planned.

“At this time we do not have a COVID mandate and will not know the details until the plan comes out at the earliest next month,” he said Tuesday.