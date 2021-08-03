Group pulls plug on bid to overturn Missouri’s gas tax hike

The gas tax goes into effect Aug. 28. It would have been put on hold if the petition drive had been successful pending the outcome of next year’s vote.

In addition to raising the per-gallon tax, the measure includes a provision increasing annual fees on electric vehicles by 20% per year over a five-year period. And, the plan would create a task force to study the impact electric vehicles have on the state’s transportation system.

The current fuel tax rate generated about $692 million in 2020. The added taxes are projected to raise an additional $455 million annually to put toward maintaining Missouri’s roads and bridges.

Of that, about 30% to 40% of the proceeds would come from out-of-state motorists passing through Missouri, supporters have said.

Increasing the tax will boost Missouri’s tax rate from 49th lowest in the nation to a middle-of-the-pack position among surrounding states but still far less than Illinois’ 52 cents per gallon.

Missouri’s fuel tax has not been increased since 1996, despite having the seventh largest highway system in the nation. Alaska is the only state with a lower gas tax — with an 8-cent-per-gallon rate.

