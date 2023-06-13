The city of St. Louis and Missouri counties could enact gun restrictions tougher than those in state law under a plan that supporters hope will go before state voters next year.

A new nonprofit, Sensible Missouri, hopes to launch a petition drive to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot. It would allow county-level governments and St. Louis city to approve their own rules on the access and carrying of firearms.

“We believe this is an important step toward reducing firearms violence” in urban areas, said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “It’s important to permit counties to fashion regulations to meet their needs, and county needs are not the same across the state.”

Rosenfeld said the proposed amendment wouldn’t specify what local rules could be considered. But one likely possibility, he said, would be requiring local-level permits and training to carry a concealed gun.

“Among other things, it would enable police officers to confiscate guns from persons (if they) do not have a lawful permit to carry the firearm,” Rosenfeld said.

The Legislature in 2016 ended a similar state concealed permit requirement, although cities can still regulate the open carrying of firearms, which St. Louis aldermen are now considering.

Working with Rosenfeld on the petition effort is Jimmie Edwards, a former St. Louis circuit judge and public safety director, and former state Sen. Joan Bray, D-University City.

Rosenfeld and Edwards said a final decision on the petition drive will hinge on a statewide poll they plan to run this summer and whether it shows “a decent chance of passage.”

To get on the ballot, petitioners would need valid signatures from more than 171,000 registered voters in Missouri.

Earlier this month, Rosenfeld and Edwards had a kickoff meeting online with roughly a dozen people, and they hope to get more people involved in coming weeks, such as elected leaders and law enforcement officials in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Missouri now mostly bars cities and counties from going beyond what’s in state laws on firearms regulation.

In addition to requiring permits, Rosenfeld and Edwards said, localities also could consider age restrictions for the carrying of guns and expanding the list of places guns aren’t allowed.

The two emphasized, however, that their proposal wouldn’t allow local governments to do things such as ban private gun ownership or repeal state laws allowing people to use firearms to defend themselves and their homes.

“People have a right to self-defense,” Edwards said. “We believe people should have a right to defend with guns.”

Edwards also asserted that U.S. Supreme Court decisions, including one last year that threw out a New York state concealed-carry permit law, provide a “road map” for what Missouri counties could pass.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones both expressed interest in the group’s effort.

“We need sensible gun laws, and those are not coming from the state,” Page said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing more about the nonprofit’s plans.”

Jones said that “we await more information on this effort, but it’s clear something must be done at the state level to help protect families from gun violence.”

Jones has complained previously about the Legislature’s passage of increasingly lax gun laws in Missouri and its refusal to let the city pass “commonsense gun safety” laws.

The effort to allow local-level gun restrictions got pushback from state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester.

“Having gun laws in different jurisdictions is problematic,” he said. “We need one policy in the whole state.”

State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-south St. Louis County, said he also was opposed to having separate permit laws in different counties, saying it would lead to confusion.

“You would never know what the rules are,” he said.

But he said he would consider supporting efforts to allow local governments to seek voter approval on barring juveniles from carrying handguns.

In 2019, then-U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, tried unsuccessfully with other lawmakers to pass a federal law allowing local governments to pass stricter gun laws without state legislative approval.