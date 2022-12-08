Guaranteed income? Mayor aims to send $500 monthly to needy St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration on Thursday revealed new details of a plan to send cash every month to hundreds of the city residents struggling to make ends meet, in hopes of changing the trajectory, first, of those families, and then of the city as a whole.

A bill before the Board of Aldermen calls for spending $5 million in federal pandemic stimulus to send $500 monthly payments to roughly 440 city households for 18 months. Recipients would be lower-income parents or guardians of children attending city public schools.

"This is a critical opportunity for St. Louis to support working parents and their children while reducing racial and gender inequality in our city," said mayoral spokesman Nick Desideri.

The plan, sponsored by Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard, still needs to get through multiple rounds of voting at the board. But if enacted, it would mark a major milestone for Jones' efforts to address poverty, and place St. Louis among more than 40 American cities and counties experimenting with sending cash, without instructions or strings attached, to low-income residents in hopes of reducing inequality and helping people build better lives.

The concept has been around for decades. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Black Panther Party advocated for it in the 1960s. Republican President Richard Nixon almost got it through Congress in the 1970s. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang put it back in the mainstream during his upstart campaign for president in 2020.

But the rubber hit the road during the pandemic. The federal government temporarily expanded the child tax credit to send families up to $300 per month for each kid, which researchers later said cut child poverty in half. And city halls big and small have raced to try their own experiments. Some of the first results came back from an experiment in Stockton, California, suggesting such payments could help stabilize households and encourage full-time employment.

Now, Los Angeles is sending 3,200 people $1,000 per month for a year. Baltimore is writing $1,000 checks to 200 young parents every month for two years. Gainesville, Florida, is giving 115 people recently released from prison $1,000 one month, and then $500 for the next 11.

St. Louis took an initial step toward its own pilot program this year. Using $5 million in federal coronavirus aid, the city sent one-time, $500 checks to more than 9,000 households with a median income of just over $1,100 per month. Recipients had to be at least 18 years old and city residents for at least a year.

The city then had recipients surveyed on how they spent it, and reported the results in September. Officials said top uses included food, utilities and gasoline for cars. Those results excluded ATM withdrawals and money transfers. The city has not yet said how much money those categories accounted for.

Jones told reporters at the time that the responses revealed a “deep need” for financial help among city residents. She said she wanted to start a bigger program sending monthly payments to struggling households in the future.

The plan unveiled Thursday sets aside $5 million toward the new effort, including $1 million set aside for administrative expenses.

The cash would target families making no more than 170% of federal poverty line — about $39,000 for a family of three, for example.