Gun safety group ranks Missouri 47th in nation

A national gun safety group has ranked Missouri among states with the weakest gun laws in the United States.

Missouri came in 47th for the strength of its gun laws in 2021, a drop from 46th in the 2020 rankings, according to the Gun Law Scorecard, compiled by the Giffords Law Center.

Only Idaho (48th), Wyoming (49th) and Arkansas (50th) had lower rankings.

The center measures each state’s firearms laws against their gun death rates and gives the state a letter grade based on that metric. Missouri got an F.

In 2021, Missouri suffered 642 gun deaths, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks firearm incidents.

Missouri’s latest ranking is due in part to the passage of the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) in 2021, which restricts local law enforcement from enforcing certain federal gun laws, according to a news release from the Giffords Law Center.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently sued Missouri in an attempt to overturn SAPA. The department alleges that the law is unconstitutional and impairs federal criminal law enforcement efforts.

Missouri experienced a rate of 23.9 gun deaths per 100,000 people, according to the scorecard.

“For more than 10 years, Giffords Law Center’s Gun Law Scorecard has made it abundantly clear that states with stronger gun laws see fewer gun deaths,” the group said in the release.

California came in first for the strength of its gun laws and low gun death rate at 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people. Arkansas came in last nationally, though its gun death rate was 22.6, below Missouri’s rate last year.

Illinois ranked eighth for the strength of its gun laws, earning a grade of A-. Its gun death rate was 14.1.

Includes reporting by the Kansas City Star and the Post-Dispatch.