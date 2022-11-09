 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Half the St. Louis aldermen, bigger paychecks? Proposal would double pay after April elections.

  • 0
Board of Aldermen punt on soccer legislation

Members of the general public watch the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 15, 2019, from the overhead gallery in the City Hall chamber.  Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — As aldermen prepare to cut their membership in half next year, one alderman is calling for the new board to be paid nearly double.

Alderman Carol Howard, of Bevo Mill, is set to introduce a bill Thursday that would increase pay for aldermen from $37,400 to $72,000 per year, and provide for subsequent bumps tied to raises for city staff every four years.

The bill also calls for an $800 increase in each alderman’s expense allowance, bringing them up to $5,000 per member.

Aldermen have been discussing such a change for months as they prepare for April elections, when 28 seats will become 14 and the winners will represent wards with twice the population they have now.

Howard said the increase, which would not take effect until after the elections, compensates for the additional workload expected with more constituents to serve, more emails to answer and community meetings to attend.

People are also reading…

“I think it’s a fair salary,” she said.

A survey conducted by an aldermanic committee last fall noted that such an increase would also put the city in line with Kansas City, where city council members earned $75,000 at the time.

Howard added that since the ward reduction plan passed a decade ago, there has been an understanding on the board that aldermen would have to be paid more because they would be doing more.

Howard said she wants to get the bill passed before the aldermen take their winter break in February so the raises can serve as an incentive for candidates in April.

“To recruit quality people, I think you have to offer something for them to do it,” she said.

Howard, a 73-year-old retired educator, said she would not be among those going for it, though.

“I’m reaching an age,” she said, “where I think I need to make some time for myself before I check off this planet.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations

Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations

Clayton-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. Among its tactics: Centene is skirting contribution limits by giving to candidates through its many subsidiaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News