Half the St. Louis aldermen, bigger paychecks? Proposal would double pay after April elections.

ST. LOUIS — As aldermen prepare to cut their membership in half next year, one alderman is calling for the new board to be paid nearly double.

Alderman Carol Howard, of Bevo Mill, is set to introduce a bill Thursday that would increase pay for aldermen from $37,400 to $72,000 per year, and provide for subsequent bumps tied to raises for city staff every four years.

The bill also calls for an $800 increase in each alderman’s expense allowance, bringing them up to $5,000 per member.

Aldermen have been discussing such a change for months as they prepare for April elections, when 28 seats will become 14 and the winners will represent wards with twice the population they have now.

Howard said the increase, which would not take effect until after the elections, compensates for the additional workload expected with more constituents to serve, more emails to answer and community meetings to attend.

“I think it’s a fair salary,” she said.

A survey conducted by an aldermanic committee last fall noted that such an increase would also put the city in line with Kansas City, where city council members earned $75,000 at the time.

Howard added that since the ward reduction plan passed a decade ago, there has been an understanding on the board that aldermen would have to be paid more because they would be doing more.

Howard said she wants to get the bill passed before the aldermen take their winter break in February so the raises can serve as an incentive for candidates in April.

“To recruit quality people, I think you have to offer something for them to do it,” she said.

Howard, a 73-year-old retired educator, said she would not be among those going for it, though.

“I’m reaching an age,” she said, “where I think I need to make some time for myself before I check off this planet.”