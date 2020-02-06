Hawley's political consultants coordinated with his taxpayer-paid staff, audit says

Galloway's office found evidence of 11 in-person and phone meetings between Hawley's staff and his political consultants from January to July 2017.

During that time, according to the audit, Hawley's state campaign paid a combined $141,000 to the political advisers' consulting companies: OnMessage, Inc., First Tuesday and HLC Strategic, LLC.

State law allows campaign funds to be used for "ordinary and necessary expenses" incurred by an elected office, but doesn't define what constitutes an allowable expense, the audit says.

"If better documentation had been maintained to show these interactions were solely official in nature, any appearance of impropriety could have been avoided," the audit said.

The audit also says Hawley used a state vehicle and a driver for some trips without documenting the purpose of the trip. A driver told the auditor that on Dec. 16, 2017, he drove Hawley and his wife, Erin, to Kansas City for a Chief's football game, "where they watched the game from" a lobbyist's "private box."

In response to the finding, Hawley, according to the audit, "indicated he was asked to attend the game in his capacity as Attorney General."