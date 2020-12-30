Hawley to object to Electoral College results

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory next week.

In a statement, Missouri’s junior senator alleged that some states, including Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws, and that Facebook and Twitter interfered on behalf of Biden.

Hawley, a Republican and strong Trump ally, becomes the first senator to say he’ll object to the certification on Jan. 6.

The move is largely symbolic, but may make other Senate Republicans declare whether they agree with President Donald Trump’s allegations that widespread election fraud cost him a second term.

In a statement, Hawley said:

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.