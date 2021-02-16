Hazelwood sports complex on hold as St. Louis County officials question financing, debt

“They expect to see everyone’s money at the table — or no money comes to the table,” Zimmerman said.

Council members Mark Harder, R-7th District, Tim Fitch, R-3rd District and Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, voted to approve the funding.

But Trakas, Clancy and Webb asked to have the county’s budget office determine whether the county would have to dip into general fund revenues if hotel tax revenues proved insufficient. Trakas pointed out the county has already committed to using hotel tax revenues for a proposed expansion of the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

“This is big financial risk in light of the current strains on the economy that we’re experiencing,” Trakas said.

Harder, who sponsored a bill authorizing the funding, said the project would create jobs and boost tourism as the industry looks to youth sports and other new areas to recover from the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.