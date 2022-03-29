Hearing to discuss impeaching Normandy mayor canceled due to lack of quorum

NORMANDY — A meeting to discuss impeaching the mayor was canceled Tuesday because not enough City Council members could attend, a sign on the door of Normandy City Hall stated.

Councilman Maurice Hunt announced last week the council would hold a meeting to discuss impeaching Mayor Mark Beckmann for "(operating) outside his governing powers." They did not list specific accusations against him and have declined to do so for months.

Beckmann's attorney then filed a motion asking a St. Louis County judge to formally stop the council from holding an impeachment hearing or voting on his removal until he was able to see the impeachment articles and mount a defense.

The filing noted the council had been threatening to impeach Beckmann for months but called the meeting just a week before a municipal election where multiple council members are on the ballot.

"They have had ample opportunity to pursue impeachment, yet they have waited until little more than one week prior to an election at which defendant Hunt's future in office to be decided," the filing states.

Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi on Monday granted Beckmann's request, stopping the council from holding an impeachment hearing or voting on his removal for 15 days. The council could, however, discuss impeachment articles and present them to the mayor, she said. It was unclear whether another meeting will be scheduled.

Beckmann has been feuding with Hunt and his allies on the council since Beckmann defeated Hunt in the spring 2021 mayoral election.

Beckmann sued the council last year, asking a judge to grant him the hiring, firing and budgeting authorities of a de facto city administrator since the city didn't have one. The judge ruled in the mayor's favor, and Beckmann said he hoped it would reduce some of the conflict with council.

But the feud has largely remained. Council members have continued to accuse Beckmann of financial mismanagement. Beckmann's supporters have accused the council members of working in their own personal interest.

