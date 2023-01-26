Here are 35 munis in St. Louis County that want to tax recreational pot sales

CLAYTON — Voters in St. Louis, St. Louis County and 35 county municipalities will decide on the April 4 ballot whether to put a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.

St. Louis County said the money will help balance its budget. St. Louis officials have floated ideas like helping residents previously jailed for drug crimes get jobs and housing. County municipalities said proceeds will support services such as public safety and road work.

“It’s important for a municipality to try and diversify its revenue streams,” said Berkeley City Manager Nathan Mai-Lombardo. “Should the citizens approve this, it would just be another way to do that without being overly reliant on one thing or another.”

Berkeley’s ballot proposal says revenue would support public safety and infrastructure, among other needs. The city already has one medical marijuana dispensary, and taxes on recreational marijuana could generate an estimated $72,000 for the city annually, Mai-Lombardo said.

“We’re not going to assume it’s always going to be the same. No municipality can do that for any of its taxes,” he said.

In Florissant, city leaders will look to support existing services, said city spokesman Andy Quinones. But they haven’t decided specifically how they’ll use revenues, if the proposal passes.

“We want to be able to use the funds, if passed, to improve amenities and services we already provide,” Quinones said.

St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, of Hyde Park, said he hopes the money will go toward giving at-risk youths more things to do to keep them out of trouble. He said it’s needed if the city wants to stem the rise in juvenile crime in the city right now. “We need to create an environment that says they’re included,” he said.

St. Louis County’s tax would apply to sales countywide and would be added on top of municipal taxes and a 6% state tax on recreational marijuana.

The county ended 2022 with a $30 million budget deficit, according to the latest figures from the county budget office. Tax from marijuana sales won’t fill the hole — a rough estimate shows pot taxes would only generate about $3 million annually — but it could help, said County Executive Sam Page.

“To address our budget challenges, we have to understand all the options,” Page said at a budget meeting Tuesday.

Chesterfield leaders decided not to put a marijuana sales tax question on the ballot for its residents, said Mayor Bob Nation. Instead, they’ll ask voters in April to approve a use tax on out-of-state sales to help stave off an expected deficit by 2026. The city already has a 1% tax on sales at local brick-and-mortar stores. If voters approve it, that tax would be extended to purchases from out-of-state companies, for instance, during mail orders or online shopping.

The use tax could generate an estimated $2 million annually compared with roughly $90,000 from recreational marijuana sales, Nation said.

“The use tax is so much more important, we didn’t want to jeopardize the passage of the use tax by putting two taxes on the ballot,” he said.

Recreational sales could begin in February. Missouri voters approved legalizing marijuana in November.

The following St. Louis County municipalities are seeking the tax: Ballwin, Berkeley, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Charlack, Clayton, Crestwood, Creve Coeur, Des Peres, Ellisville, Ferguson, Flordell Hills, Florissant, Frontenac, Glendale, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Manchester, Maryland Heights, Normandy, Northwoods, Oakland, Olivette, Overland, Pacific, Richmond Heights, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, St. Ann, Sunset Hills, University City, Valley Park, Velda City, Warson Woods and Webster Groves.