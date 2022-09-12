Here are the five people aiming to challenge Sam Page for St. Louis County executive

FENTON — St. Louis County GOP leaders released the names of five candidates vying to fill a vacancy left by a dropout candidate in the race for county executive.

The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee interviewed the candidates this evening, and is scheduled to choose one of the five tonight to replace Katherine Pinner, who won a surprising victory in the August primary. Pinner unexpectedly dropped out of the race in early September, just over two months before the Nov. 8 election. The nominee will go on to challenged Democratic incumbent Sam Page.

"Our goal here tonight is to replace Sam Page as county executive before he does more damage," said committee Chair Rene Artman. "We residents of St. Louis County deserve better and demand it."

The candidates include:

Mark Mantovani, a retired businessman from Ladue who ran unsuccessfully for county executive twice before as a Democrat

Ben Murphy, from Chesterfield, the director of American First Missouri, a political fundraising committee

Ricky Joiner, from Hazelwood, a former U.S. Postal Service worker and the owner of three hair salons

Scott Rose, a voice actor from unincorporated St. Louis County near Sappington

Tony Grasso III, of unincorporated St. Louis County near Mehlville

Joiner, Murphy and Mantovani each spoke for a few minutes before the committee went into closed session to vote on a candidate. Grasso and Rose did not appear at the meeting.