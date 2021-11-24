Here’s what Missouri politicians said after the Ahmaud Arbery verdict

Missouri lawmakers and politicians reacted Wednesday to the convictions of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020.
“Black people should be able to run, bird watch, barbecue, ride the train, have their hands up, play in the front yard of their homes, eat skittles, smoke cigarettes, do everything anyone else can do. While the verdict was just, it’s not justice,” tweeted Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis
“Guilty Guilty GUILTY! LOCK THEY ASS UP AND THROW AWAY THE DAMN KEY! #AhmadArbery,” tweeted Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis.
“Thank God for the guilty verdicts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. I have so many thoughts and feelings, but for now I’ll just say that #moleg needs to repeal or revise Missouri’s private citizen arrest law,” tweeted Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Uplands Park.
“Events over the past two days have illustrated the importance and power of corrective justice. Kevin Strickland’s exoneration yesterday and the guilty verdicts handed down to Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers restore faith that our judicial system assures that the injured are made whole and that each person in this nation gets their due. We all have a responsibility to ensure liberty and justice for all. While we still have work to do in upholding those cherished ideals, we have taken significant steps towards righting wrongs this week,” said Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat who is chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.
“Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Roddie Bryan are murderers. Today’s verdict won’t bring Ahmaud Arbery back or fix disparities in our justice system, but at least these three were convicted,” said former state Sen. Scott Sifton, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate.