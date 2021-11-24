Here’s what Missouri politicians said after the Ahmaud Arbery verdict

“Events over the past two days have illustrated the importance and power of corrective justice. Kevin Strickland’s exoneration yesterday and the guilty verdicts handed down to Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers restore faith that our judicial system assures that the injured are made whole and that each person in this nation gets their due. We all have a responsibility to ensure liberty and justice for all. While we still have work to do in upholding those cherished ideals, we have taken significant steps towards righting wrongs this week,” said Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat who is chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.