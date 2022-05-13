Here’s what the Missouri Legislature accomplished this session

JEFFERSON CITY — Here’s how some major pieces of legislation fared during the Missouri Legislature’s 2022 session, which ended shortly before 4 p.m. Friday:

Approved, sent to Gov. Mike Parson

Congressional maps: Sets new congressional districts based on the 2020 Census; splits districts into six likely Republican districts and two likely Democrat. (House Bill 2909)

Agriculture tax credits: Establishes tax credits for wood energy, investments in meat processing, enhancements for the ethanol and biodiesel industry and a loan program for family farms. (House Bill 1720)

Charter school funding: Increases funding for public charter schools through the state funding formula without removing funding from public school districts. (House Bill 1552)

Education: Plans for literacy education; establishes “Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act” to mitigate lead poisoning in schools; addresses teacher, substitute teacher and school funding shortages; establishes many education programs. (Senate Bill 681)

Elections: Requires photo ID to vote, with a provisional ballot alternative option; establishes two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting; gives secretary of state’s office further audit, funding and oversight control; disallows use of paper ballots and ballot drop-boxes; limits donations from outside entities. (House Bill 1878)

Sexual assault and other crimes: Establishes “Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights” regarding assault reporting process, evidence collection and criminal proceedings; establishes penalties for providing obscene content to a minor of one year in jail or maximum $2,000 fine; bars charging minors with prostitution; institutes training and research into child trafficking in the state; institutes other criminal and judicial proceedings reforms. (Senate Bill 775)

$500 rebates: Sends up to $500 rebates per taxpayer to Missourians who file state tax returns, subtracting off any taxes owed. (Senate Bill 2090)

Hospital visitation: Establishes the patients’ right to receive visitors while in healthcare facilities, with limitations in certain emergency situations. (House Bill 2116)

Homelessness: Redirects any funds for permanent housing for homeless individuals to short-term housing and services; bans unauthorized camping on state land; allows the attorney general to sue and removes state funding from certain political subdivisions that fail to enforce certain homelessness ordinances; institutes requirements for livable standards in homeless shelters. (House Bill 1606)

St. Louis vacant property: Reforms process of claiming and reselling vacant property to address high number of vacancies in St. Louis. (House Bill 1606)

Environmental regulation: Limits regulation of advanced recycling processing facilities; prevents state hazardous waste regulation from being stricter than federal law; limits other Department of Natural Resources regulation; allows for the permit-less use of asphalt recycled shingles. (House Bill 2485)

Failed

Medicaid: Upon voter approval, would allow state lawmakers to defund and reverse Medicaid expansion and institute work requirements as a condition of Medicaid eligibility. (House Joint Resolution 117)

Gambling: Legalizes regulated sports betting in Missouri; establishes a commission to study the social and economic effects of sports betting in the states (House Bill 2502)

Initiative petitions: Upon voter approval, would raise the number of signatures and the number of districts with signatures collected required to put an initiative on the ballot; raise percent of vote required to pass a constitutional amendments put on the ballot. (House Joint Resolution 79)

Critical race theory: Limits how schools are allowed teach about race. (House Bill 1858)

“Parents’ Bill of Rights”: Allows parents greater control over public education; requires certain school transparency measures regarding curriculum, speakers and other information. (House Bill 1858)

Restitution for exonerees: Grants any person exonerated to be eligible to receive restitution payments from the state, rather than the current law allowing restitution for only those exonerated based on DNA evidence. (House Bill 2474)

Drunk driver’s child support payments: Requires drunk drivers who orphan children to provide financial support for the orphaned children. (House Bill 1954)

Sunshine Law: Makes certain public records closed to the public through the Sunshine Law, including “transitory records” such as drafts. (Senate Bill 741)

SNAP hot meals: Allows disabled, homeless or elderly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use benefits to purchase meals in restaurants. (Senate Bill 789)

Grace Zokovitch gzokovitch@post-dispatch.com