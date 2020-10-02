Here's what happens if Trump gets too sick to govern

His Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been working out of the White House and traveling to Capitol Hill to meet with senators.

The Presidential Succession Act is a law that's been in place since 1948 and it lays out a very long line of succession for the presidency "If, by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President."

First up is speaker of the House, although he or she would have to resign from Congress. Then comes the most senior US senator. Then it moves to the Cabinet.

And beyond plans for succession, the US has gamed out plans to keep the government functioning -- it's call continuity of government -- in all sorts of eventualities.

Obama administration Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem said on CNN Friday that people should not worry about the government failing to function.

"Given the likelihood that statistically that the Trumps will be okay, they might be out of commission for a couple days I think the consequences will be more political than anything else," she said, pointing to the contingency of government planning.