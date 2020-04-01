Higher ed could be hardest hit as Parson weighs freezing $176 million in spending

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appears poised to freeze nearly $176 million in planned spending as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic downturn.

The proposal, as outlined on a budget document obtained by the Post-Dispatch, could free up dollars during tight financial times while the state waits for federal stimulus money. Parson could restore some of the cuts if the state is able to draw down the federal funds.

According to the document, higher education could suffer the most. The document notes that $61.3 million would be restricted from four-year higher education institutions and $11.6 million from community colleges.

The plan would withhold $2.4 million from the University of Missouri’s Precision Science Initiative and $5 million in lottery funds from the Fast-Track scholarship program the governor pushed last year.

In total, $81.6 million would be withheld from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“Restrictions like that for higher education institutions are going to be painful for Columbia and other communities across the state,” said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, whose district includes the University of Missouri.

Christian Basi, spokesman for the University of Missouri System, said Wednesday morning “I can’t confirm anything at this point” when asked about the expected budget cuts.

The Parson administration also could restrict $54.2 million that had been slated for repairs and maintenance, and $12.2 million from the Multipurpose Water Resource Program, a grant program under the Department of Natural Resources.