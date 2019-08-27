Subscribe for 99¢

JEFFERSON CITY — Fewer of those dreaded car inspections but higher fees for driver’s licenses are in store for Missouri motorists when a slew of new laws goes into effect this week.

Wednesday marks the traditional day that legislation signed by the governor begins being enforced. Residents of the Show-Me State will see a range of changes, including an incentive package designed to lure General Motors to make more investments in its Wentzville truck plant, tougher fines for poaching and the renaming of two state agencies.

A controversial abortion law that rivals the most restrictive in the nation is supposed to go into effect Wednesday, but it remains the subject of intense litigation.

Here’s a rundown of some of the new laws:

