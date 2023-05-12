ST. LOUIS — Property tax values are up across the metro area, and higher tax bills are likely to follow later this year for many residents.

Reassessment notices hit St. Louis residents’ mailboxes this week, and they’re showing an average increase in home value of about 10%, city Assessor Michael Dauphin said.

In St. Louis County, the median price for a single-family home increased by about 16% since 2021 — to about $222,300 from about $192,000, according to preliminary data.

County Assessor Jake Zimmerman said in March that most homeowners would see some increase in valuation. Homeowners can check preliminary figures online; formal notices of St. Louis County residential values probably won’t go out for another two to three weeks, his office said.

In St. Charles County, which finished mailing its notices last week, there was an overall increase in value of all types of property of more than 19%, not including new construction.

“The increase in real estate values has been phenomenal in the past few years,” said the St. Charles County assessor, Scott Shipman, who doesn’t release separate statistics on residential and commercial property.

He said home buying and values surged due in part to interest rates that remained low during early stages of the two-year period since the last reassessment figures were announced, in 2021. State law requires reassessment every two years.

“They didn’t creep up until last year,” he said of interest rates.

Shipman also cited the economy’s continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased purchasing of single-family homes by companies for rental purposes.

Shipman and other assessors caution that the size of increases in value varies by neighborhood and that some homeowners could even see decreases. Every property is different, they say.

And they point out that property tax bills are based not just on a property’s value but on the tax rates set by school districts, fire protection districts and other local governments. Those bills won’t go out until next fall.

In St. Louis, some south side and central-corridor areas had the biggest increases in average residential values. The newly configured 1st Ward in the city’s southeast corner had the highest average increase, more than 11%.

The lowest rates of increase, from 2.5% to 3.5%, were in four north side wards.

In St. Louis County, Zimmerman, the assessor, said that the strongest increases in value are for homes under $200,000. But no data has been released yet on geographic differences.

During April, property owners in the county were allowed to file informal online challenges of the preliminary valuations posted online on the county website.

Any changes resulting from those reviews will be reflected in the notices mailed in the coming weeks.

Sarah Siegel, the office’s director of external affairs, said this week that “it’s fair to say many” homes across the county will still have higher values.

In St. Charles County, overall property value increases due to reassessment were about 19% in the Wentzville and St. Charles school districts and about 20% in the Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt districts. Those heavily suburban districts include the bulk of the county’s population.

The overall value jumps were less in the county’s semi-rural areas, such as the Orchard Farm district in the northeastern part of the county, which had an increase of about 15%.

St. Charles County began holding informal appeal hearings late last month and will stop around the first week of June, Shipman said. So far, about 1,800 appointments have been scheduled.

The sessions are at County Election Authority offices at 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters. St. Louis is holding informal hearings through June 23 at City Hall.

Property owners who still disagree with valuations can file formal appeals with boards of equalization.

Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.