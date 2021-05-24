Hospital outsourcing company wrapping up COVID-19 work in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — In another example of the out-of-state outsourcing that has marked Gov. Mike Parson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company hired to provide temporary health care workers to Missouri hospitals has received $6.7 million for its work.
State payroll records show Texas-based Vizient was paid the money out of federal emergency stimulus funds beginning in December and continuing through mid-May, when it received a check for $955,000.
When announced last year by Parson, the program was supposed to bring nearly 200 nurses, nursing aides, patient care technicians and respiratory therapists to the state to help hospitals that were overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
That initial plan was for 12 weeks of work. But, amid the ongoing surge of cases at the time, some of the services provided by Vizient are still being used by hospitals.
Hospitals, including BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, were among the facilities that used the program to help assist in the care of coronavirus patients.
But, with COVID-19 case numbers beginning to dip with the emergence of vaccines, the program is winding down.
“A total of 19 hospitals received staff through this program and the Missouri funding covered 48,110 hours of staff work time between (Dec. 20 and Feb. 28),” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox. “Hospitals have continued paying for the program past February and some of these temporary staff are still working at these facilities.”
St. Louis-area hospitals reported last week a seven-day average of 25 new COVID-19 patient admissions, the lowest since June.
For a period this winter, Missouri was reporting, every day, as many as 5,200 new cases, 2,500 hospitalized patients, and dozens of new deaths.
The payments to Vizient are among millions the Parson administration has funneled to consultants and out-of-state interests during the state’s response to the spread of the deadly virus beginning in 2020.
The Post-Dispatch reported Saturday that a consultant has been paid nearly $6 million to assist the state in processing a massive surge in unemployment claims.
State payroll documents show the consulting firm Protiviti was hired in October to help support the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ call center and to process claims and appeals.
Parson also hired the McChrystal Group to help plan for the distribution of medicine across the state and to create computer models that help track the spread of the deadly disease.
The Virginia-based company has been paid $2.1 million. The firm, which was founded by retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, has embedded at least 11 contractors inside state government.
In Missouri, about 4.6 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 33% have been fully vaccinated, according to DHSS data.
Missouri has received $4.15 billion in federal stimulus payments and has spent $3.8 billion, according to figures compiled by state Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Of that, $867 million has gone to various medical services.
Parson, meanwhile, is attempting to move the state out of an emergency response mode.