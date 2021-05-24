Hospital outsourcing company wrapping up COVID-19 work in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — In another example of the out-of-state outsourcing that has marked Gov. Mike Parson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company hired to provide temporary health care workers to Missouri hospitals has received $6.7 million for its work.

State payroll records show Texas-based Vizient was paid the money out of federal emergency stimulus funds beginning in December and continuing through mid-May, when it received a check for $955,000.

When announced last year by Parson, the program was supposed to bring nearly 200 nurses, nursing aides, patient care technicians and respiratory therapists to the state to help hospitals that were overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

That initial plan was for 12 weeks of work. But, amid the ongoing surge of cases at the time, some of the services provided by Vizient are still being used by hospitals.

Hospitals, including BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, were among the facilities that used the program to help assist in the care of coronavirus patients.