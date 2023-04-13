JEFFERSON CITY — A southwest Missouri lawmaker who oversees the powerful House Budget Committee is lining up a run for state treasurer.

Rep. Cody Smith, a Republican from southwest Missouri, filed paperwork earlier this week to signal the possible bid for an office now held by an appointee of Gov. Mike Parson.

On Thursday, Smith declined to discuss his 2024 intentions, which were first reported by Missouri Scout.

“I’m focused on finishing the budget and I will talk politics after we get out of session,” Smith told the Post-Dispatch.

Smith, who is term-limited, was elected to the House in 2016 and has served as chair of the budget panel since 2019, when he took over for former budget chief Scott Fitzpatrick, who was appointed treasurer.

Fitzpatrick last year became state auditor, paving the way for Parson to appoint political newcomer Vivek Malek to the treasurer’s post. Malek, a Republican, has said he plans to seek a full term in 2024.

The entrance of Smith into the GOP primary could alter the dynamics of the budget process. Parson has vowed to support Malek in the race, signaling potential increased tensions between the governor’s office and the House as the budgeting process heads into its final stages.

As budget chairman, Smith has helped steer the financial fortunes of a state impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and an initial drop in revenue, followed by a massive infusion of federal emergency aid dollars, as well as a robust economy that has filled state coffers with more than $5 billion in surplus cash.

In addition to his legislative duties, Smith owns a company that uses technology to prevent infectious diseases from spreading in healthcare facilities. He also has been a realtor.

Smith is a graduate of Carthage High School and studied business at Missouri Southern State University.

Malek, a native of India, was sworn in as Missouri’s 48th state treasurer on Jan. 17. The Wildwood resident came to the U.S. in 2001 to study at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and earned a master’s of business degree and a law degree from the University of Illinois.

The most recent campaign finance reports show Smith with $221,000 in cash and an additional $67,000 in a separate political action committee.

Malek has given his campaign $100,000, according to Missouri Ethics Commission reports.