House OKs emergency aid for renters and landlords in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Moving quickly to get money in the hands of people who need it, the Missouri House on Thursday approved hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid for struggling renters and landlords.

The measure, approved unanimously, earmarks $324 million for a rental assistance program to be overseen by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

“We need to get this money to the people that need it now,” said Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, proposed the pandemic relief spending earlier this month, but House leaders were forced to suspend legislative action last week after multiple lawmakers contracted COVID-19, delaying even faster action on the relief.

In St. Louis and St. Louis County, landlords have filed for almost 5,000 evictions since mid-March, when local courts suspended them, according to data compiled by the Eviction Lab, a Princeton University research project that tracks filings across the country.

The current pandemic-induced recession has hit service workers the hardest. And evictions affect low-income households the most, researchers say.

