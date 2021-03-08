House passes bill to allow guns on public transit

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Monday gave final approval to a proposal that would allow Missourians to carry guns on public transit.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, allows concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems. The proposal would not apply to Amtrak trains.

Schnelting said the legislation helps protect Second Amendment rights and allows for self-defense.

Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, told Schnelting that people suffering from mental illness often take public transit, and he asked what would happen if a legal gun carrier, unprepared for that situation, felt threatened and pulled a gun on a crowded and bumpy bus.

“What do you think the chances are somebody else in the general public gets hurt if we pass a law like this?” Price asked.