 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House passes bill to allow guns on public transit
0 comments

House passes bill to allow guns on public transit

{{featured_button_text}}
CD KE METROLINK4

St. Louis Metrolink system, photo by Karen Elshout

 Karen Elshout

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Monday gave final approval to a proposal that would allow Missourians to carry guns on public transit.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, allows concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems. The proposal would not apply to Amtrak trains.

Schnelting said the legislation helps protect Second Amendment rights and allows for self-defense.

Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, told Schnelting that people suffering from mental illness often take public transit, and he asked what would happen if a legal gun carrier, unprepared for that situation, felt threatened and pulled a gun on a crowded and bumpy bus.

“What do you think the chances are somebody else in the general public gets hurt if we pass a law like this?” Price asked.

“I know that the temperament on the bus in the summer in St. Louis can be kind of hostile,” even without adding firearms to the mix, Price added later. Even professionals with much more training don’t always make the right call in high-pressure situations, he said.

Schnelting asked if Price could name any examples of a concealed carry permit holder firing on someone with a mental illness or disability.

Instead, Schnelting said, there are records of weapons being seized from public transit in Missouri.

“People on the bus already have weapons,” he said. “And it’s the criminals.”

The House voted to cut debate short immediately after Price and Schnelting’s exchange.

The proposal is House Bill 52.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports