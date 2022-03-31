House scraps Senate-approved map of Missouri congressional districts

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday jettisoned a Senate-approved blueprint for the state's congressional maps, with House members again urging senators to meet to work out differences.

The 26-129 vote Thursday on the Senate map followed the upper chamber's refusal on Wednesday to meet with House mapmakers in a conference committee.

Following the Thursday action, The House voted again for a conference committee.

"They (senators) don't want to talk about it. They don't want to continue the process. They choose to let us — or to force us — to vote on (the Senate map)," said Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, the chairman of the House Redistricting Committee.

"They basically said to us take it or leave it," Shaul said.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, who had held out for changes to the House map, on Wednesday said that if the House rejected the Senate map, it would effectively send the issue to the courts.

"This is not a vote to go to court," Shaul said on Thursday.

House GOP leaders — House Speaker Rob Vescovo, House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann and Shaul — issued a joint statement after the Thursday action.

“Today’s vote was a vote to continue the process and to continue the discussion so we can reach a compromise that will provide the best possible map for the state of Missouri," they said.

"We will continue to work toward a compromise with our Senate colleagues so that we can pass a map that fairly and accurately reflects our state," the statement said.

The Senate map drew criticism from House Republicans who raised concerns about where their communities ended up under the plan.

Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, in Washington County, complained about the shape of the 2nd District earlier this week. The district, held by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, would stretch from St. Louis County south to Iron County under the Senate plan.

“To me District 2 looks like gerrymandering on steroids,” he said this week.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, who is running for Congress in the 4th District, raised concerns about a split through Boone County under the map.

Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, called the Senate map "hideous" in an interview after the House vote on Thursday.

Like the House map, the Senate map would likely deliver six districts for Republicans and two districts for Democrats.

But lawmakers from St. Charles County, including Onder, had pushed for major changes to how their home county was split in the scheme. The map that ultimately cleared the Senate places four-fifths of the county's residents in the 3rd District.

