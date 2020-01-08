House speaker noncommittal on Missouri governor's call for more road money

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said he wants to fund a program to help local governments repair roads and bridges for another year. But for now, Republican House leadership is silent on whether they'll support it.
Last year, the Republican governor and lawmakers negotiated a deal on infrastructure spending that included $50 million in matching funds for cities and counties that share the cost of upgrading their roads and bridges.
Parson on Tuesday praised the program as a major legislative success while speaking at the Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association's annual conference in Columbia.
"We would sure like to see the possibility of the legislators taking a look to see if they want to do that again," Parson said in an interview.
He wouldn't share the specific amount of funding that he'd like to see, saying he'd release that in his State of the State address next week.
When asked if Republican lawmakers supported Parson's wish, House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, was noncommittal. He said at a news conference Wednesday that lawmakers were waiting to hear the governor's address.
In December, Parson's office announced that 20 projects will receive the $50 million in matching state funds, for a total of $131 million in upgrades to roads, bridges and intersections.
The difference is that the money came out of the state's general checkbook, rather than out of funds generated by fuel taxes.
The cost-share program came about after voters rejected an increase to the state's 17-cent fuel tax in November 2018.
Parson supported the tax increase at the time. But on Tuesday, he dismissed the idea of trying again this session, saying that it would be "foolish to be wasting a lot of time on that right now."
Likewise, Haahr said there was "not a lot of appetite" for a gas tax increase in the House Republican caucus.
Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, has filed legislation that would increase the gas tax by 2 cents without putting a question on the ballot. The tax rate for diesel would jump 6 cents. Democrats in the House also have filed several bills that aim to increase the fuel tax.
The $50 million cost-share program was one of several infrastructure funding measures Parson pushed for over the past year.
During the last legislative session, Missouri lawmakers also approved the sale of $301 million in bonds to pay for bridge repairs. The bonds were contingent on the state receiving federal funding to replace the aging Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state a grant of $81.2 million in July, according to the Columbia Missourian. It was less than the state hoped for, but enough to replace the 60-year-old bridge and authorize the bond sales.