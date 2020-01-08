House speaker noncommittal on Missouri governor's call for more road money

In December, Parson's office announced that 20 projects will receive the $50 million in matching state funds, for a total of $131 million in upgrades to roads, bridges and intersections.

The difference is that the money came out of the state's general checkbook, rather than out of funds generated by fuel taxes.

The cost-share program came about after voters rejected an increase to the state's 17-cent fuel tax in November 2018.

Parson supported the tax increase at the time. But on Tuesday, he dismissed the idea of trying again this session, saying that it would be "foolish to be wasting a lot of time on that right now."

Likewise, Haahr said there was "not a lot of appetite" for a gas tax increase in the House Republican caucus.

Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, has filed legislation that would increase the gas tax by 2 cents without putting a question on the ballot. The tax rate for diesel would jump 6 cents. Democrats in the House also have filed several bills that aim to increase the fuel tax.